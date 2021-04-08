MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - The pandemic has been hard on so many small businesses.
For one barbershop, the tough times have turned into blessings.
At Feel Fresh Hair Studio, you'll find David Ortiz basically all day, everyday.
The Meriden native opened up his barbershop back in 2008 and never looked back.
"It's been great, lot of ups and downs. More ups and downs this last go around with Corona and everything that happened, we were left by ourselves, but it gave us a chance to grow and connect with the customers more and upgrade our customer service," Ortiz tells us.
The last year, he's faced a lot of obstacles.
He says it's just him doing about twenty cuts a day, with appointments scheduled between 7 a.m. And 7 p.m. seven days a week.
He says eight barbers left his shop at the beginning of the pandemic, and that wasn't all.
"About a week after the pandemic happened, they broke into the shop and robbed it. Took skateboards and bicycles, tore up the floors, tried to rip the sink out, they broke my cameras, and they violated everything, and then about a week after that, there was a car accident that smashed the front window and messed up my barbershop even worse," explained Ortiz.
He calls all of these things blessings and he's more focused than ever on giving back to the place he loves so much.
"It's not even about the money," says Ortiz.
If you take a look around Feel Fresh Hair Studio, it's hard to miss the art work.
Ortiz says he and his friends have been working on the interior, but they've also done murals out back behind the shop and the YMCA is letting them do another one down the street.
He also spends time working with local students and cutting hair at the homeless shelter.
"I was homeless. I slept in this shop for six months," said Ortiz.
Ortiz says he knows first hand how important it is to have confidence, to have a job, and to feel good about yourself, which is exactly why he hopes to keep paying it forward.
"I'll take as much as I can on my shoulders. I'll take it all. I don't care. I'll stay here until midnight, you know? It doesn't matter. Nothing matters. It's just giving back, helping people, and you'll never lose," added Ortiz.
