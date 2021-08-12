NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- As Channel 3 continues to highlight small businesses across the state, there are some you might want to check out as the kids get ready to head back to class.
Back to school means back to school shopping; and for most parents and kids, shoes are high on the list.
Cue Footprints in Newington.
"My parents opened the store in 1979, and actually, all four of my grandparents worked at the store so a lot of people thought it was already second generation; then at this point, we're third or fourth generation but it was my folks that opened the store,” said Scott Cohen, who is now in charge of the family-owned and operated business.
Many people might remember the original 420 square foot shop in downtown Newington. They moved to a super-store location in 1995.
“We're kind of a throwback to the traditional mom and pop stores, but on a much bigger scale. So, we're a sit and fit business where we measure every customer's feet the old fashioned branic device that we have here, we still use, it's still the best way to kind of get a bench mark of length and width. We have the iStep foot scanner, which is actually behind you over there, that measures the high pressure areas it helps us suggest options of footwear and inserts for customers,” Cohen explained.
As you walk in the door and scan the store, there are so many options for men and women of all shoe sizes.
But moving to their kid’s department, you can see it's bright and entertaining for the littlest clients.
"Whether they have children, they want to find the kids department, there's lots to do, we were talking about the cave and the slide and the fish tank so there's a number of things to kind of entertain them while they're shopping,” Cohen said.
He adds that they’re heading into one of the busiest times of the year.
“The 15th or so of August is really that peak time and then there's the no tax week that starts on the 15th and runs through that following Saturday. So that's always a big week, a great time to save,” he said.
It’s a great time to save for everyone, especially those back to school shoppers, or people heading back to the office this fall with comfort at the forefront.
