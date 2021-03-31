OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - We're starting to get some good days to take lunch outside.
Pack a picnic and head to the shoreline, which might be the perfect place to stop and shop if you're looking for some specialty food items.
When you step into Fromage, it feels like you step into a shop overseas instead of on the Connecticut shoreline, which is exactly what owner Christine Chesanek hoped for.
"Loved my trip in Europe and kind of created my shop after some of the small shops in Europe, offering cheeses and gourmet foods, and real specialty items and really it caught on," Chesanek tells us.
Everywhere you turn, something catches your eye.
Fromage is filled with oils, vinegars, chocolates, bread and crackers, meats, and gift items, and, of course, an extensive cheese list.
"We have over 250 cheeses and it's been wonderful. A lot of customers have questions if the suppliers have been shortened, but we've had quite a bit of cheeses coming from Europe. It hasn't really slowed down as far as our supply and inventory, which has been really great," Chesanek stated.
Chesanek, an Old Saybrook native, also makes custom gift baskets, which has been a gift for business during the pandemic.
"We have them seasonally, like right now for Easter, with different Easter treats and at the Christmas and Hanukkah holidays, we include products that go along with those holidays and they come in any size, and we deliver locally, we ship them all across the country, and during COVID, it's been really great. With people not seeing each other as much and they can't get together with family, we've been sending even more," explained Chesanek.
She also implemented curbide pickup and local delivery options for people who aren't ready to head in the shop to browse just yet, but she says her customers have been very loyal.
As a specialty grocer, Fromage was able to stay open throughout the pandemic, giving people the ability to pick up goodies locally to cook and eat at home or ship and share with friends and family.
"The demand is there. Some people say there's always a need for cheese," added Chesanek.
