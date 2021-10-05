SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Home is where the heart is or where the cute DIY sign tells you it is.
Stefanie Peters opened a DIY workshop, Hammer and Stain, in South Windsor just six months before the pandemic.
Flash forward to today, she enjoys sharing her love of crafting with others.
"I used to make signs out of my house and sell to people that way, and a few times, I did it with friends and I showed them I did it, and I instructed them the same way I do at the studio and when they took their stencils off and they saw how their project looked like it was store bought, the gratification that I saw in their face was so, kind of like, exciting that it made me want to open a studio so I can do it with people every day," Peters tells us.
Peters offers workshops, take home kits, and private events, where she gives step by step instruction along the way.
"And they look intimidating and difficult, but we have very easy ways to accomplish all of them, and it's always the people coming in saying, 'I'm not crafty. It's not going to come out good', that wind up being the most proud of their project," continued Peters.
Like this shelf sitter.
"First, you'll use the squeegee and rub over the design with a little bit of elbow grease," explained Peters.
You can see the stencil going onto the white washed wood.
"Kiss the top of the paint with the sponge and then scrape it back off, and then just dab straight up and down," says Peters.
Within minutes, you can peel the stencil back for a finished product.
"So look at that and in no time, you get the cutest little sign," noted Peters.
And it's not just wood projects. Hammer and Stain offers other projects, like cozy, hand-knitted blankets and even ceramics.
"We literally have something for everybody, even kids. We do kids projects. Coming up on October 16, we have our annual Fall Family Day where kids will get to make their own customized and personalized trick or treat bags and moms will be able to shop our retail section. We'll have premade projects, like this one for anyone who wants to purchase," said Peters.
But Peters says while the projects are of course a big draw, it's more about the experience for people who come out to her studio.
"It's just fun. It's a place where women, for the most part, come and let loose, and we're BYOB, so they have a drink or two with their girlfriends, they let loose on a Friday night, they're only here for two to three hours, so they're home early and their family sees them come home with something they can enjoy for the rest of their life, so it's like a win-win for everybody," added Peters.
