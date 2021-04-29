NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Some of these small business shops across Connecticut have really thrived during the pandemic
One hyper-local business in New Britain went from social media to fully online and now they're looking at expanding further.
Up on a hill, tucked behind a baseball field at Stanley Quarter Park in New Britain, is a skate park.
Maciej Chajdecki started skateboarding before he moved from Poland to the United States as a teenager, but when he got to New Britain, skateboarding became a passion he eventually turned into Hardware City Skateboards.
"It's so much more than just skateboarding. I feel like there's so many hidden arts within it and I feel like graphic design is just a crucial part of it as well, like you want to present your stuff out there in like the best way you can, so with that background and lot of the friends that we have that also have multiple talents in graphic design, photography, videography, and other aspects and avenues, I feel like it's just a great team and, like, we try to do as many things as we can for the community, and for the future generations of skateboarding," explained Chajdecki.
They launched a brand new website at the beginning of the pandemic.
They've been working with the city for years, getting support and help to rebuild the skate park, because the old one wasn't safe.
"It was building a community of skateboarders to show the city that there's people here that skate, that don't have a place to skate," says Chajdecki.
Now, they've built that community in New Britain and beyond.
"That's also why this park is so crucial to New Britain, because, you know, you get a lot of people from different towns coming in utilizing the businesses that are here locally, so it's just a win-win for everybody. It's something we can skate and call home, and other people can come visit, be welcome here and just utilize what we have in New Britain, which is great," said Chajdecki.
Their website has offers a lot of options, including apparel and boards designed by Chajdecki and his friends, some that are all New Britain themed, zombies with city landmarks, a honey drip and bees, and, of course, the Rock Cats.
"I feel like, especially, now in these times and as years progress, skateboarding is seen more with an open eye than it was before, you know, like it's going to be in the Olympics now. It's viewed as something way bigger than it used to be, like it never wanted that popularity, but you have to recognize that some kids want to skate, not play basketball, so you have to be able to give them a place to do so," added Chajdecki.
Now, at Stanley Quarter Park, they have that place, and because of Hardware City Skateboards, they have the tools and the community.
