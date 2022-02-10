HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford Prints is a love letter to the capital city.
“We think of ourselves more than just a retail store, that we’re connecting with the community. We’re giving a way for people to experience where they live. So, we’re always telling people all the fun things to do in Hartford. So see ourselves very much as ambassadors for Hartford.”
Rory Gale opened Hartford Prints in 2013 as basically a pop-up, but realized it needed to be a permanent establishment on Pratt Street.
“Love being right in the heart of downtown Hartford and really these next couple of years you’re going to see a lot changing here in downtown,” Gale said.
Gale was born and raised in Hartford and wears it on her sleeve, and hopes you do as well.
“So Hartford Prints is really a special place. It’s a unique gift shop. We specialize in a lot of Hartford and Connecticut goods and themed gifts. So you’re going to find the most amazing t-shirts and tote bags and pint glasses and stickers and patches and pins and I mean, the list goes on and on so it’s really something for people who are from Connecticut or who are originally from here and live in other places to show a sense of pride, to really connect with our state, and have that way to say, I love where I live and I want to represent it on basically everything that I own,” said Gale.
If you are traveling, soon you’ll have an easier way to shop.
“The CT Airport Authority wanted to have a small business presence in the airport, so they obviously put a call out like ‘hey small businesses we want you here to showcase what CT has to offer who are traveling, so it’s going to be that touch point you know when somebody comes to CT where they’ll experience Hartford Prints with our kiosk location at the airport but then we’re going to tell them go to downtown Hartford, there’s so much going on, and if you like this, you’re going to love this,” Gale said.
Gale says after the airport location, she hopes to find a spot in New Haven.
“Our slogan is ‘Small State Big Heart.’ And you really want to connect with where you live.”
Sharing that love is evident, whether you’re looking for a gift, maybe for Valentine’s Day, or something to show off your Connecticut pride.
For more information on Hartford Prints, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.