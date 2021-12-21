OLD SAYBROKK, CT (WFSB) - Small accents make a big impact, pillows.
Ronald Hawkins and Aleksander Mac thought they also might make a good gift.
“We started Hawk Pillows in May of 2021. It came to that Alex and I wanted to do a project for one of our friends, so we decided we’d make her a pillow and we had a lot of fun doing it," Hawkins tells us.
Just a few short months later, after posting to Facebook, then Instagram, and finally building a website, they’ve formed a following.
Ron does all the design work. Alex does all the sewing.
Everything is made right in their Old Saybrook home.
What started out as one pillow quickly expanded to other products, which they say also make great gifts.
You’ll notice most of their work is simple and clean, done in navy and white, a nod to the shoreline community they love.
The duo behind Hawk Pillows are creating meaningful items you can keep in your homes and they’re also adding more meaning, donating a portion of proceeds of the pillows to a school in Colombia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.