ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - Small businesses have been battling to survive during the pandemic, but one local comic book shop has relied on loyal customers, a revival of interest, and reading.
Storylines made popular by comics appear in tv shows, movies, and other pop culture, and for the past thirty-two years, customers have been getting their fix at Heroes and Hitters in Rocky Hill.
"All the local kids, the first day we opened, rode up on their bikes and threw their bikes in the bushes, and ran in and checked out the new comic book shop," Wayne Horgan of Heroes and Hitters tells us.
Wayne and his wife, Eileen Albrizio, say now those same kids who've grown into adults not only still come in to keep up with their collectables, but bring their own kids to the shop, continuing the love of comics.
"Tt's exciting for them, you know, because you're getting into a story, but it's not finished yet, so you need to get the next issue to see what happens next and so on, and it's just an exciting adventure," explained Albrizio.
And they say it's also a great escape from reality, even if only for ten or twenty minutes.
Since the start of the pandemic, they've seen a lot of new customers, especially as parents and teachers look to keep kids engaged and reading.
"We should have signs saying this is a library, because we encourage people to sit and read the books, and, you know, we have parents sitting on the floor and reading books to their little children, so we encourage people to just come in and relax, and have a good time here," continued Albrizio.
It's a fun, colorful atmosphere they've managed to organize so people can walk in and easily rifle through countless comics and graphic novels in all genres, westerns, horror, mysteries, fantasy, and, of course, superhero.
It doesn't matter if you're a fan of the Flash, Spider-Man, the Avengers, or the Justice League...
"There are a lot of people who just want to focus on buying just and reading just DC or Marvel, but no, a lot of people like to see both books, both companies. They like to see both companies and they like to see where the characters are going. I think it's every fan boy, comic book reader's dream to see crossovers between these companies, to see the characters meet and fight, and, you know, do all that fun stuff," added Horgan.
But unlike in the comics, the future of Heroes and Hitters is not to be continued.
Their family and customers who've become like family have helped see them through.
