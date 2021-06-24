SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) - A family hobby turned into a family business.
Patrick Moore says his dad started Hilltop Apiaries about twelve years ago.
"This is one of the farms we're on. From the backyard, with just a couple of hives, now, we've got eight farms. As you can see, this is one of the small ones that is here on Flamig Farm. We extract the honey once a year and this is our busy time, because everything is starting to bloom, so the bees you see are out foraging," Moore tells us.
Now, they have tens of thousands of bees and they're producing lots of all natural, pure honey, which means it's not pasteurized, filtered, or blended, and it's sold at stores all across the state.
"We started with our regular wildflower honey and people said, 'What else do you make?', so we decided to make these spreads, so we infuse them with organic blueberries, strawberries, cranberries, and then we have a cinnamon, pumpkin spice, and chocolate," explained Moore.
Hilltop Apiaries also makes habanero honey and they've partnered with other local businesses, like Ridge Runner Soap and Avery's Soda.
"Sparkling honey water, it's basically a seltzer, but sparkling sounds fancier," says Moore.
But to keep up with demand, they have to keep up with the hives, which is difficult in the New England climate.
"Just with the diminishing amount of farm land and areas for them to forage on, the weather, the long Winters can be tough. They may not survive so we have to keep replenishing our hives every year. It's just the cost of doing business," continued Moore.
Each hive has a queen, which lives for two years.
The other bees only live for about six to eight weeks.
"But they all have a job so they know when they start, they're going to be nursery bees. They take care of the brood, the growing bees, little baby bees. That's the nursery and then there's the foragers. They go out and bring the pollen back into the hive, and that's what makes the comb and the honey and they cap it. That's their fuel source and there's the security bees," stated Moore.
And the Moore family's job is to take care of the bees.
"We need more bee keepers. We need more bees. About a third of our food supply comes from crops that are pollinated by honey bees and they're still on the endangered list," said Moore.
Thankfully, the pandemic didn't sting business.
In fact, it's kept them busy as ever, making sure store shelves are stocked with their honey.
"It's a lot of fun. There's always something different. It's cool to come up with new products and get into new stores, and, you know, we'll see. One day, I'd love to become a brand everyone knows about, Hilltop Apiaries," Moore added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.