NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – On Thursday, Channel 3 headed to New Britain for its 20 Towns in 20 Days tour.
There we found House of Fitteds, which just opened up at the beginning of October by 21-year-old Michael Guzman.
"I was never on TikTok, I just hopped on TikTok, I made a random video, and it blew up. So, I gained like 8,000 followers that night on my Instagram. So, then I was getting DMs from everywhere saying they'd like me to ship this hat, like different little things. I was like I can't keep up so I made a little website,” he explained.
Guzman says he started collecting fitted hats in April of 2020. Just last November, he started selling them to his friends, and then started a website in January.
Now, House of Fitteds has a store front.
“So, these hats are a little bit more exclusive, I would say, they're official like new era MLB on field caps so they have like special patches on the side which are like all-star game patches, world series patches, stuff like that so, people can't really go to the mall at lids and buy these hats. The only place they can really buy these is New York City or LA, which is why people order from all over the U.S. they don't really have stores that carry these hats,” he said.
Unique, exclusive hats sold right in New Britain. He said he even designed a few of them to bring into the shop, like baby blue caps.
"I feel like people come for the colors; they want to like match their outfit. I don’t think they even care about what team it is to be honest,” he added.
Guzman said he gets people from all over New England, and ships hats across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.
In addition to being a new business owner, Guzman is still in school, majoring a business management at Springfield College.
"Last semester was pretty hard. I had my mom help me a lot. But now I have two of my friends that really learned everything they have to do here so I go to Springfield in the morning on Tuesdays and Thursdays and I’m back before we open and I’m just here all day. And on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, I’m here early and I get the merch ready for in store, finish the online orders, whatever and then I go to class from 12-4. And then I’m back here around 5. And I have to keep up with my homework which has been difficult, but I do have some help now though,” Guzman said.
It might be tough, but he's already thinking ahead, hoping to expand.
“There's nothing like this in CT, which is why I thought it'd be a good idea to bring it over here,” he said.
