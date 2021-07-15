WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- A new donut shop in Wethersfield takes the motto ‘work hard, indulge often’ and applies it, literally, giving people a healthier alternative to the sweet treats.
Thursday’s edition of Small Business Spotlight checks out Indulge by Palazzo.
It's pretty safe to say most people enjoy a donut from time to time, but what donuts didn't have to be super unhealthy?
Nicole Palazzo created ‘Indulge by Palazzo,’ a bakery that creates mini donuts and protein donuts to give people a better option.
“These are not fried. So when you go to a regular donut shop, they're deep fried and there's no balance at all, but these they're right off of a press, so there's no oil, and then the protein ones, the base is whole wheat flour, Greek yogurt, I use protein powder, so much healthier, it's just the topping is the indulgence part,” she explained.
She's created several flavors, like one she calls ‘Mama's House,’ after her own mother's almond Italian cookie recipe.
“It's just brainstorming with the people around me. Originally it was just me and my fiancé coming up with them, and then people just giving us ideas and us running with them. I think that's the coolest part about having your own business is you're able to talk to people, get ideas, and then make it happen,” Palazzo said.
She said she's been in the fitness industry for about 10 years, but in her free time she learned about baking with her uncle, who owns a bakery in West Hartford.
“So, I really loved that, I loved interacting with the customers and just hearing where they're bringing the donuts. I love family and friends and celebrations, so it really interested me, so I put two and two together and said let’s do it,” Palazzo said.
Indulge by Palazzo only opened in February, but Nicole said business has been steady ever since with people coming in to pick up regular donuts for parties or events, and gym-goers stopping in for a post-work out treat.
“Protein is good all the time, and the reason is it helps you build muscle and it helps you maintain muscle, and everyone needs muscle, no matter what your goals are or what age you are,” she explained.
Protein shakes are also on the menu, as well as smoothies, and locally roasted coffee.
Palazzo said her family has been in the area for decades, so she wants to keep her business local as well.
“We're family owned, we're family run, and you know this is our first location, maybe we'll open some more around, seeing how successful this one is,” Palazzo said.
