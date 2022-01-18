WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - The COVID-19 pandemic had an effect on almost every small business across the state.
Costanzo Clothing in Wethersfield was one of them.
Channel 3 highlighted the business as part of its Small Business Spotlight series.
As people head back to the office, the work-from-home sweats might need a refresh.
Tony and Tara Costanzo are experts in updating one’s closet.
“We go to our clients in the privacy of their home and their office, and we provide them with their wardrobes,” Tara Costanzo said. “Everything from business casual to formal ware.”
The husband-wife duo said they started their business 20 years ago, right after they got married.
Now, they get clients mostly based on referrals and Google.
“We’re in a relationship business,” Tony Costanzo said. “Our clients are truly our friends, they’re the most important people in our lives.”
Costanzo Clothing builds a top-to-bottom custom wardrobe for anyone and everyone. Customers include top executives, pro-athletes, and recent college grads.
“On our initial appointment with a client we go over a wardrobe needs analysis basically to find out what’s in their wardrobe now,” Tara Costanzo said. “Where do they go, who do they see, how do they want to be perceived, all of those things are very important when it comes to your wardrobe. Then we walk them through fabrics and things that would be great to replace some items in their wardrobe, and what are their next steps in the future that we’re going to do to beef up their wardrobe.”
The pandemic brought a bit of a change to how they help dress clients.
“Where 80 percent of our business was in people’s offices because they don’t have time to shop, they don’t like to shop or they have some sort of fit concern, where it shifted to now [is] in their home,” Tony Costanzo said.
They said a lot of their business also switched to weddings.
One of their popular items includes custom photo-lined jackets.
“So instead of getting that tuxedo, which a lot of people do, they’ll do a custom suit so they’re able to repurpose it,” Tony Costanzo said.
It's not always about trends, it's about staples, things people will keep forever and spice up with trends every season, like jeans.
“I’m wearing our bespoke denim jean line,” Tara Costanzo said. “We have about, I think 15 different denim that you can choose from."
With all the fabrics, buttons, and thread colors, the customer is part of the dressing process alongside the Costanzos, which is exactly what they want.
“It’s an event,” Tony Costanzo said. “It’s not so much how much money you spend, but what is the end result so that when we leave, not only are you comfortable with your purchase, but you look and feel like a million bucks.”
