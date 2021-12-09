BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) – This week, Small Business Spotlight heads to Branford to visit Kissed by a Mermaid.
Ornaments on the tree tell stories, some more unique than others, like seashells.
“It’s like a shell speaks to me, I know that sounds weird, but I see a shell and I can see the creation when I look at the shell,” said Barbie Gambino.
She said she needed something creative to do, so she learned how to make art with shells.
“I just hunt the CT beaches, typically I go to Hammonasset. I work in Madison, so I go to Hammonasset. There’s a great beach here in Branford, it’s Lyme Wood Beach, I go there. And then I have friends that give me shells sometimes,” Gambino said.
She can put almost any design on a shell, which is why she created Kissed by a Mermaid.
“For Christmas, I did a lot of the pickup red trucks and blue trucks and I did santos and joy, and so I pre-made tons of it. I’m in a couple of stores, so I did that, I did a couple of wholesale orders, and they’re doing really well,” she said.
They make great gifts, and it doesn't have to be an ornament for your tree.
Gambino makes wine charms and napkin rings, among other things, all out of shells she finds along the CT shore.
“I love the beach. The beach is my, like, love. Block Island is my favorite place in the whole world,” Gambino said.
Her shells with Block Island on them are some of her most popular designs.
“The biggest seller is ‘be grateful,’ so a bee, and then the word grateful, so it’s be grateful, and that just sells like crazy I can’t keep them in stock, so that’s the number one, and now it’s the personalized one with the pictures of animals, people go crazy for their animals, they don’t want their kids, they want their animals,” she explained.
But Gambino said working with her 21-year-old son is her favorite part about this venture.
“He’s my partner, he comes with me to get shells, he’s the only one that really knows exactly what shell I want,” she said.
This is her creative outlet, and a way to share her love with others.
“I never know what my next year’s going to bring, but I can’t imagine not doing this,” she said.
