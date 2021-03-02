ORNAGE, CT (WFSB) - Lamp Shades Plus in Orange is a unique store filled to the brim with lamps and lamp shades you can't find online, and service you can only get in person.
The store was Jill Pendergast's pride and joy aside from her family.
She died suddenly, but her light still shines.
Family photos sit on the counter of Lamp Shades Plus in Orange, but one bright light is missing.
"Jill's passing was sudden, but she had a lot of friends and a lot of her customers are very loyal to her and to the store itself, so it's been good to see them all come in and give us all support," Jill's husband John Pendergast tells us.
John Pendergast lost his wife, Jill, in December
Rachel and Daniel lost their mom, and the community lost the lamp lady.
"My mom lived for this store. Seven days a week, 365, she was here. Maybe she would take off a couple holidays here and there, but if you wanted to find my mom, she would always be here," Daniel Pendergast explained.
The Pendergasts are keeping Jill's light shining by keeping the store she loved so much open on weekends.
Jill's parents opened the business forty years ago, where you can find high quality, unique, and antique lamps and lamp shades or get a repair made.
Jill and John took over more than ten years ago and now her family is carefully keeping the tradition and her memory alive.
"It's really nice that we're also able to give a piece of our mom back to everyone who comes into the store. She loved every single piece in here and so it's really nice to be able to give people a piece of her to bring and light up their home," says Rachel Pendergast.
But it hasn't been easy. Rachel says the pandemic was hard on business.
"When we first kind of went through all the business finances and everything, we noticed that there was a little gap in the rent payments and it was right around the time that COVID hit, and so my mom really struggled to be able to pay the rent, you know, while the store was closed," continued Rachel.
They say the community is supporting them through this tough time in more ways than one.
"It's a little bit bittersweet being in here, because we've had so many memories in here. I grew up here. We have a height chart starting all the way down when we were two, three, four, five, all the way up, so you can see us throughout the years just on the wall growing up," said Daniel.
Daniel calls himself the chief lunch officer.
His job was to bring his mom chocolate milkshakes with lunch.
Now, his job is to help John and Rachel sell and repair lamps and lamp shades.
"Keeping the store open is almost like keeping my mom alive," added Daniel.
Lamp Shades Plus in Orange is open on weekends from 12 to 4.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family pay for bills.
