GROTON, CT (WFSB) -- During the 20 Towns in 20 Days tour of Groton, Channel 3’s Small Business Spotlight is highlighting Lee's Toy and Hobby.
“In 1952, when my father and my grandfather were going to start the business, they tried to pick a name that was neutral. And my grandmother's middle name happened to be Lee. So they decided they'd go with ‘Lee's’ and they called it ‘Kiddieland’ at the time because they sold baby furniture, bicycles, toys, and so when I took over with an ex-partner, Richard Spendelini, in 1987, we changed the name to Lee's Toy and Hobby,” explained owner Peter Marcus.
They’ve been in the same shopping center since 1962.
"We have everything you could think of, Lego, arts supply, stuffed animals, and like I say, we're a big hobby shop,” Marcus said.
It includes hobbies like radio-controlled cars, planes, boats, plastic and wooden models, and rockets.
"We increased our puzzle supply, like three-fold, because the demand was so high, so we have hundreds of puzzles in our inventory,” Marcus said.
The pandemic has been good for business at Lee's Toy and Hobby, as more people take time to do things they used to love.
Now that the weather is warming up, it's a place people can stop for outdoor toys and games, like the classic ‘slip ‘n slide.’
"A lot of people get a lot of enjoyment coming through here. Also, a lot of nostalgia. You get people who shopped here when they were little and now they're bringing their kids in, or their grandkids in, and they think it's awesome,” Marcus said.
For Marcus, nostalgia runs deep. His daughters, ages 14 and 12, help him at the store now, just like he helped his dad and grandfather when he was a kid.
"I mean, I think it's awesome. You know, I’m the kind of person that I live in my family home and I own the family business. I'm a family guy. So to be able to work with my kids, and my wife has worked here as well, it's just, it's fun. It really is fun, and I love it,” Marcus said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.