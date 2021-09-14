AVON, CT (WFSB) -- With kids back to school, dress codes, or back to school fashion might be sending some parents shopping.
At Lemon Llama Kids Boutique in Avon, you can shop for boys and girls up to age 14.
This small shop in Avon has been around for almost a decade, and sells clothes for boys and girls from birth to pre-teen.
"It was never my ambition to own a children's clothing store, but it evolved over the years,” said owner Susan Macko.
She started out actually more than 20 years ago helping a friend with another children's clothing store.
She added that her interest in fashion started at an early age.
"As a kid, I was always interested in clothes and fashion, but back then it was more like paper dolls, to be honest with you. When my kids were growing up, I did a lot of craft shows, applique was big back then,” Macko said.
Now it's about so much more.
"Not high fashion like you'll see in New York but on a more local level, and a personal level in other words, let's take a 9-year-old girl, for example, on Tuesday she's wearing pink and if it's Friday she wants jeans and a black top or something, they don't really know who they are but if you can make them feel comfortable and confident, I like that aspect of it,” Macko said.
She's a pro at helping people feel comfortable and confident, as well as hand picking items to carefully stock her store, like bibs made by a woman in Connecticut.
"For the most part, I like to keep things by size. I think it’s easy; sometimes people are really pressed for time, they'll come in and you know, I need a baby gift, I want to buy 6 months and it's a girl and what do you got? And it's right there,” she explained.
Because of that, she says her customers certainly are loyal.
"That's actually what keeps me going. They're very grateful that we're still here, they appreciate the customer service, and yeah, they're very grateful,” Macko said.
Like customer, Martha Murray, whose four kids are now grown. She's now helping Macko with the store.
"A way to continue to have the business to evolve is to start getting more involved with an online, social presence,” Murray said.
But as things continue to evolve at the boutique, the desire to make people happy will stay the same.
