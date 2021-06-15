MADISON, CT (WFSB) – Life Bowls in Madison is one of the few businesses that has done well during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In this week’s Small Business Spotlight segment, Channel 3 highlighted the business.
As the temperatures warm up, some people look to grab cool treats.
At Life Bowls in Madison, customers can get a healthy meal, any time of day, any time of year.
"What we really liked about acai bowls out on the west coast, it's a much more active lifestyle with the nice weather. We want to get something either for breakfast or lunch that wasn't going to fill you up,” said Jon Bone, co-owner, Life Bowls. “If you're going surfing or rock climbing or whatever it is, you want the fuel, but you didn't really want to be weighed down all day."
Acai is considered a superfruit. It has no sugar naturally, so it doesn't really preserve itself well, which is why they get it frozen.
They blitz it up with other berries and tropical fruits, like the Maui Wowie -- a blend of acai, blueberries, mango, pineapple, banana, lime, and coconut water.
A bunch of healthy toppings get added to the bowl, like fresh pineapple, blueberries, and coconut, and it's served.
"Sort of at this point now, we're growing to fit the needs of the community and what the people of this area are looking for,” Bone said. “We've added salads, soups [and] avocado toast to the menu. We're looking to add even more stuff, and really explore our vegan options for people who don't feel so vegan. We're not throwing it in your face that it's vegan."
They've also added another store front in New Haven.
They opened during the pandemic.
"It was a combination of people looking for some healthy options. This is a small space as you can see, and we're set up for grab-and-go type of business, so we're really already able to handle that kind of pandemic with this location in Madison,” Bone said. “We have a nice overhang out in the front. We could set up outside regardless of the weather. People didn't have to come into the store. We could run food out to them, take phone orders, and things like that. So because we were already set up for takeout, it made it a lot easier to transition into the pandemic, and you know, our staff is amazing and really willing to come out and work in the crazy conditions. And we got through it and actually we're doing very well."
Bone said he and his business partner also continue to see a lot of support from their hometown of Madison.
"We definitely see people coming in and really excited for what we've done, and to see us and how we've grown,” he said.
With fun names like the Hartford Kaler, and beautiful colors, like the Pink Cadillac Pitaya Bowl, patrons might see why Life Bowls has become a popular spot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.