SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Walking into the Lion's Den is like coming home for Vinny Infante.
"The connection for me all started, I guess, as a child. My grandfather owned a pizzeria. He was from Sicily, took what he knew from back in the homeland, brought it here. I always just remember him saying un caffe, which means one coffee or a coffee, so I'd always make him an espresso at the pizzeria when I was a little kid," Infante tells us.
Now he’s making coffee for his community in Southington.
Infante opened the coffee shop during the pandemic.
"It was an experience. I think the hardest challenge was just getting permits, but nothing was really going to stop us from opening, just always adapting to change, never letting it stop you," says Infante.
He’s used to having to adapt. He’s also a police officer in Bristol.
"You get to see a different side of people as well. That job, it's always the worst. This job is always the best, so it's a good even break between the two," Infante stated.
But he says there’s a lot of carry over between his overnight shift at the police department and his new day job.
"When you're talking to them on the streets as a police officer, everyone's a human being just like I am, so coming to the coffee shop, it's just the same world, same people you deal with on a regular basis. We're just giving them caffeine to get them through their day. Other times, when I'm at my other job, we're just helping them throughout their night," continued Infante.
And Infante is helping his customers get a quality cup of coffee.
One of the most popular drinks on the menu is the nutella latte, real Italian nutella, double shot of espresso, and milk, but he says he likes to add menu items to give people something new to try, and he’s already got plans for another location.
"We're just trying to keep up now. We're trying to meet the demand of what people want. I think word is getting out that we have great coffee, that high quality in coffee that you might not be able to get anywhere else, so everyone's flocking here and I love it, so it's great," added Infante.
