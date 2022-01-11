GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) – After the holidays, a lot of us might want to hit the refresh button.
For some, that means literally filling up on fresh foods.
Like fruits and veggies, and maybe whirling them together to make a smoothie.
“There’s like a whole grocery store back there. We’ve got kale, fresh kale, we’ve got fresh spinach, fresh apples, a lot of times we’ll freeze our own fruit for the smoothies like strawberries whenever we can get them. Bananas get frozen every night. We use our own bananas. So, I think the whole crux was to keep it very clean, very organic, as much local as possible,”
Rosy Kapur opened Liquid Nirvana in Glastonbury in 2014 and opened another location in Avon shortly after.
“My husband’s an oncologist and looking at his profession i think probably was a big inspiration for me, looking at his profession and looking at his patients there’s not a lot of fresh stuff out there, you know there wasn’t any products, we were looking around to see…he asked me one day, you know berries, we couldn’t find a good berry detox smoothie because that’s something that’s great after if you’re going through chemo or something like that, and greens of course, and we could not find anything.”
She created a menu full of healthy smoothies, acai bowls, juices and small plates to give people that option she felt was lacking.
Kapur says she wants people to come in and feel like they are nourishing their bodies, strengthening their immune systems, and getting a tasty treat, without all the sugar.
“We don’t have any of that. You’re not going to see heavy syrups, you’re not going to see toppings of whipped cream or any kind of candy, even if it’s sugar free because even if it’s sugar free you’re going to have you know things in there that are, things are just not sugar free, there’s chemicals that have made it into a sugar free product. So, we try to keep it as basic and clean as possible.”
She says more customers pop in around the new year to reset and detox after indulging.
Kapur says regardless of the time of year, the most popular menu items include the Nutty Nirvana, the PB&J Bowl, and this juice, the Healer.
As for this green smoothie, the Pina Kaleada, even if it’s 2 degrees outside, it might make you feel like you’re on vacation.
Kapur is hoping to add another Liquid Nirvana location soon.
“It’s always been about the community for us, and that I think is the big connection, even if we open another one it’s going to be where we have a community connection.”
