VERNON, CT (WFSB) -- In the historic Rockville section of Vernon, one hometown girl opened a business she hopes will help bring some of the sparkle back to town.
"It is a beautiful space. And I think it just needs a little bit of effort put into it so I’m hoping that we're bringing a little bit of something fun to get people down here and see that this isn't a bad space at all,” said Laura Rein, the owner of Luna Piercing.
The thing is, this business might not be what you expect.
“So, we're not the average studio. We are fully disposable which means everything we use gets tossed away, nothing's reprocessed, and all our jewelry is implant grade titanium or 14 or 18k gold, some pieces do have genuine gemstones, some are lab created, we have a whole bunch for everyone,” she explains.
Rein also says she went through a lot of training to get to where she is today.
“I did an apprenticeship as well as you go to conference every year, the Association of Professional Piercers Conference and they do classes like microbiology for piercers, gold sales, things like that. I'm also an applied jewelry professional through the Dermological Institute of America,” Rein said.
The space is bright and open, which is what Rein said she wanted, to make everyone feel comfortable.
“It is really nice, I don't mean to toot my own horn, but I do think we set things up nicely. What I found is when I was in tattoo studios, I did have the same older clientele, but we listened to a lot of tool radio, it was a little bit darker more 90's tattoo shop. And that's not the same thing that I wanted to set up and that's not what most moms want to come in with their 3-year-old, too. So, we set this place up for everyone to be welcome,” Rein said.
Rein said they also do ear piercings for kids 3 and up, everything by appointment only.
After being open for three years, she’s also expanding, staying in the same building, but moving a few doors down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.