COLLINSVILLE, CT (WFSB) – Channel 3 continues to highlight small businesses across the state, some of which can help you get the kids ready to head back to class.
Getting back into a routine as the kids head back to school can sometimes be a struggle, but Jessica Santucci says bath time doesn't need to be a struggle.
"I hear from parents that these make bath time less stressful because they don't have to fight with their kids to get in the tub,” Santucci said, referring to her bath bombs.
Santucci owns MamaBear Organics, which is so much more than just fun bath bombs.
All bath bombs to help get kids excited to head back to class.
She also focuses on skin care.
"My daughter had a really bad eczema experience, so basically after the doctor gave us a really potent prescription, and just from there we just decided to research and experiment, and that's how we came up with that,” she explained.
They have an eczema balm, baby bear butter, bug spray and sunscreen, among lots of other things.
"We use basically something that you'd find in your kitchen cabinet. Coconut oil, well, you wouldn't find bees wax, but, bees wax, shea butter, olive oil, grape seed oil, and then essential oils, so no fragrance,” she said.
Her shop is in Collinsville, which also features educational toys, baby items, and more back to school goodies.
“We have the hair bows, the back-to-school hair bows, which you usually don't think about them and then when you go to the first day of school photos, and you're like, ‘oh they're wearing a hair bow, that's really cute,’ so there's that, then we have the little flags that say first day of school on it, so it's a cute thing to take a picture with,” Santucci said.
Santucci is expanding MamaBear even more to include a men's skincare line called Grizzly.
She even has events.
“We have a preschool program coming this fall, just a little toddler program, and we even have kids that come in and they don't even shop, they just play with the dollhouse, they walk around, and it's fun to see. I love that it's so family-oriented and the kids like coming here. They walk by and they're like, oh the dollhouse, let's go play! It's a good feeling,” she explained.
She says her first job was in Collinsville, so it's a community she and her family love.
With more community based events and programming for MamaBear in the future, the love seems to be mutual.
