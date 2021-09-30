STAFFORD, CT (WFSB) – Small Business Spotlight heads to Stafford to check out Marilyn Mae Farm.
Spiced apple and pumpkin crunch cake – smells like fall. Marilyn Mae Farm makes hand-poured soy candles in yummy scents all year long.
“So, we currently offer a couple of fall candles, as well as our normal line of candles, which range from a sweet vanilla all the way to fireside and fireflies and flannel are a couple really nice popular ones, over to a very sweet scent which is called caramel kettle corn,” explained Dan Bolduc, of Marilyn Mae Farm.
Dan, his wife Beth, and their 7-year-old daughter Mae all help in the candle making process.
"I help with warning labels, sometimes, and labeling and cleaning up the ground,” said Mae Bolduc.
It's really a labor of love, and it all started for Mae.
"We were living in East Hampton at the time, and we had just found out that Mae suffered a stroke when she was born, so we had wanted to come up with a couple things. We wanted to come up with a way she could do some therapy stuff at home with mom, and we also wanted to recycle a bunch of baby food jars that we had. So, we said let's make some candles out of these little things here,” Dan explained.
Since then, they've grown year after year, expanding from working out of their home on the farm, to renting a space to pour candles.
Dan works with the melted wax. He carefully measures scents and then pours into the woodwick jars while Beth and Mae label candles that have already set up.
Some of those candles are part of wholesale orders, and others will go to markets.
They have a website set up, so folks can purchase items through there. They also go to markets, the biggest one being the Coventry Farmers Market, where they go every Sunday through the end of October.
Most of their candles are white, but the blue, pink, and purple candles are charity candles.
The original charity candle was made for Mae in her favorite scent, berry popsicle.
"For each candle that we sell, we donate a portion of the proceeds back to an organization that helps people with stroke kids to know about the therapies and tools and the things they can use to help their kids,” Dan said.
To check out their website, click here.
