BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - We're back to needing the warm and cozy layers as we head out the door and one woman is creating knit wear you'll want all season long.
“Mostly hats and headbands. That’s one of my favorite things to make, because they’re really quick, they work up really fast, they have a use, and they’re really, really beautiful. There’s tons of patterns, but I’m branching out into more baby items," Monica Wislocki, owner of Monica Rae Makes, tells us.
Monica started Monica Rae Makes back in 2019 after her son was born and she makes a lot more than just hats.
“I do mugs. I have shirts. I do a lot of ornaments in the Winter time. It’s one of my biggest sellers right now and then I also make custom tags and patches for other fiber artists to go on their work, branded with their names, which is really, really fun too, because I get to help the maker community, along with supply finished products to people," continued Wislocki.
And one way she gets her finished products out to people is through markets.
“That is my go-to. It’s my favorite thing. I prefer to do markets. I like the in-person interaction, especially with knitwear. People like to see it in person, see the colors, feel the fabric, and all of the things," said Wislocki.
Wislocki says she always knew she'd be a maker.
“But I’ve been creating things ever since I was little. I grew up with a dad of, 'I see something, I can do that', and so I inherited that," Wislocki noted.
Her aunts taught her to crochet when she was eight years old and she taught herself to knit just a couple of years ago.
Now, she's creating her own patterns to share with others.
“I see something in my head that I’m like, 'Wow, that would be really cool if I could make something with this texture', and so I wrote up a pattern and sent it out to testers. They made sure there was no typos in it, which I end up using a lot of, and now other people can purchase the pattern. They download it themselves and they can knit the same thing," Wislocki says.
Wislocki says she hopes to expand her production one day, but right now, she's excited for the Winter season.
“This has been the most amazing month by far between my markets and online sales. I almost can’t keep up, which is the best problem to have," added Wislocki.
