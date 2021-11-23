TARIFFVILLE, CT (WFSB) – This week, Small Business Spotlight heads to Tariffville to check out a new shop called MossLife.
The door outside of MossLife is just a small indication of what’s to come inside – An escape, an oasis, a place to breathe deep.
Allie Kraushaar only opened her business at the beginning of this year.
“Before this, I was actually running a greenhouse in West Hartford, Moscarillio’s. I was a custom potter, I did all the special arrangements for people, and I was doing classes and just basically what I’m doing here, just for someone else,” Kraushaar said.
She started MossLife in January, opened upstairs at the Mill at Tariffville in March and quickly grew into a beautiful space.
“It’s a dream, but it’s also a leap. It’s a leap of faith; I was very inspired by the feedback from the community, and you know, the space that I started in was really small, I quickly outgrew it, but not really knowing how it would play out. So, I’m still figuring that out, but the space is so much better for the classes and for getting people in here comfortably, so you know, this space is a sacred space for me. It’s not just my work, but it’s almost like a second home almost,” Kraushaar said.
At the root of her business is her connection to community.
“I like to say that MossLife isn’t just me, it’s us, so it is, it’s about community building. As small as I am, I still think there’s other people that aren’t maybe able to have their own space so if I can provide a home for the arts or a home for the creatives, I love to support their business as well,” she said.
Kraushaar also provides an outlet for people to come in and create.
“So, classes, I like to do at least once or twice a month, it goes from anywhere from basic terrarium building to succulent plantings to bring in your own transplants where we can learn about the plant you want to bring in and then transplant it into a bigger or smaller pot depending on the plant. And then the list goes on. We’ll be doing wreath building, ornament making, the holidays are coming so classes are going to continue on,” she explained.
She says she can’t guarantee you’ll have a green thumb, but she can help you with plant questions.
Kraushaar adds that the mill is a wonderful place to be inspired.
“It takes a village to grow and that’s what community is,” she said.
