SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - If you're looking for some adventure, you don't have to look far.
Nomads in South Windsor is open.
This family-friendly venue has so much inside, including mini golf and bowling, and they just added virtual reality and ax throwing.
"Laser tag is popular, always has been since we opened in 2007. We've renovated a couple times over the fourteen years now. That seems to be the most popular attraction here," Michael Debella, director of operations for Nomads, tells us.
Debella says the only thing still closed to the general public is the bounce house, but the last year has been incredibly difficult on business.
"It's been a struggle, as everybody can say the same thing. It's been a very tough year. Ever since March 12, 2020, things started to fall apart for us. We closed for about six months, reopened, started fresh again. Were closed again, only were operated three out of seven days. Now we're back to seven days a week again and we're looking forward to brighter days," explained Debella.
And bright smiles are still hidden under masks, but things are slowly picking up.
"It's been pretty positive recently and we've seen an uptick in people coming out, and we're starting to bring a lot of our employees back. We're rehiring people and hiring new. Our food services is busier than it's ever been. Our bar service is getting busier, the alcohol service in our tavern. We also have leagues that have come back for basketball and for volleyball. Lower numbers, fifty percent capacity right now or less, because not everybody's comfortable yet, but we're getting there," continued Debella.
Kristine Franklin, Nomads' sales and special events manager, echoes that thought.
"Usually we have all different kinds of events year round and, of course, the pandemic put a damper on our events with the capacity limitations in place, but we're very excited that capacity is now back up to 100, and we are booking events again. Anything from sweet sixteens, baby showers, quinceaneras, all the way up to some small weddings. We can kind of do it all," said Franklin.
She says birthday party bookings are starting to pick up, but it's the time with family she thinks will draw people out.
"There's definitely always something for everyone to do and enjoy. I think our favorite thing we have is a family Pacman air hockey game, so four people can play at a time. You can do kids versus parents. They love that," added Franklin.
