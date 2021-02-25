MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Everyone's looking for a little sweet escape from the pandemic.
Carrie Carella grew up in Portland, went to high school in Middletown, and has worked on the same block for as long as she can remember, but in 2011, she became the boss at Nora.
"I was always like a home baker and just really enjoyed it, and the opportunity in this location came available and it was a nice, comfortable rent to start a business as a first-time business owner, so I thought, 'Okay, I'll throw my hat in the ring and see what happens'," Carella explained.
Carella makes cupcakes, giant cupcakes, with a mound of frosting and a lot of flavor.
"It started with, I want to say, like two dozen flavors. That's just stuff I was making at home and it always was a cake, a filling, a frosting, a topping, so taking that concept and just sort of asking the staff, 'Hey, what do you like?', or, 'Hey, what's a good flavor combo?'. It's sort of evolved from there and then trends with cereal, and trends with cocktail cupcakes and infusing local products, like beer and local produce from our farms, and just trying to collaborate as much as possible with other vendors and small businesses," continued Carella.
And in a pandemic, that desire to collaborate with other small businesses has helped get her through.
Carella says while she had to lay off her entire staff for three months, she was able to slowly bring them all back on.
"We, also with the pandemic, we created an online ordering store so, not shipping or anything like that, but you could pre-order, so you could see what we were going to have and get excited about it and order it, so we did that for Valentine's Day and we actually had to shut it off, because we couldn't keep up with the orders," stated Carella.
She says she sees a lot of support from her community, being a hometown girl who opened a shop at the corner of Main and Rapallo, which is where she got inspiration for her company's name.
"The neighborhood, when I was opening here, I didn't want to name it after myself, and I wanted it to be indicative of cupcakes, so I was trying to come up with a cool name so the street on the corner right here is Rapallo Avenue and we are north of that, so it's north of Rapallo Avenue," added Carella.
