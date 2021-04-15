SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) - What started out as a hobby turned into a business for Nora Rousseau.
Norganic Tan, a play on words featuring her own name and the organic, natural products she uses, started off in her house before she opened her first brick and mortar five years ago in Broad Brook.
"And then I decided to expand. I didn't know where I wanted to expand and this cute, little spot reached out to me, and it was perfect," Rousseau tells us.
This cute, little spot is in the mill at Tariffville and she is giving people a boost of self confidence, one spray tan at a time.
"You feel good, it makes your skin soft, it really is a confidence booster, and also, it makes your teeth look whiter. The whites of your eyes look brighter. It really just is a great add to your everyday life," explained Rousseau.
Rousseau says she started spray tanning after she found, what she calls, 'scary spots' on her own skin from sun exposure.
"My skin is pretty olivey, but sisters are not, so they've always spray tanned. I did not, because I tanned easily so I didn't think I needed it, but then when I got the scary spots, I became more cautious and really started doing it for myself and my sisters," continued Rousseau.
A healthy alternative to harmful UV rays and she says the solutions she hand picked are actually good for sensitive skin.
"Our products are vegan and paraben free. They really are a great product. There's very little ingredients in it, which is great, and there's no scent to it so there's no added perfumes, there's no alcohol, so it doesn't dry out your skin. There's no oils in it, so it doesn't stain your clothing or sheets. It really feels good on your skin, it fades nicely, and it's healthy," said Rousseau.
Rousseau says a lot of her business comes from events people attending weddings, showers, or heading on a vacation, so when the pandemic hit, she took a huge hit.
"Last year, when we were closed between the months of March and June, those are our busiest months with prom and weddings and all that, so that was a big hit, but it's very busy now. Everyone's getting back into the grind of events," added Rousseau.
But she says she's actually grateful.
Both her landlords were able to give her a break on rent, which helped her get through and she says cosmetic things, like tans, might be on the back burner for a lot of people who are saving money in the pandemic, but business and events are picking back up, and she's happy to be giving people a glow, on the inside, as well as on the outside, once again.
