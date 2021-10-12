WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - This time of year, feels extra magical walking along Main Street in Wethersfield, where you'll find the Old Wethersfield Country Store decorated for the season.
"We are probably mostly a gift store, but I would say most of our business comes from foot traffic, so once the weather's nice and people are walking around, looking at the scarecrows on Main or for whatever reason, we get a lot more people in the store for sure," owner Natasha Franklin explained.
Natasha recently bought the store from her friend.
"Right when COVID started, I had gotten laid off from my previous job and she was expecting a child, so it kind of worked out, where I wanted to start my own business in wine and cheese, and she was looking to get out of the risk of being a store owner," Franklin said.
She says she's doing what she loves and things are going really well.
She started selling Charcuterie boards and cheese plates, and she focuses a lot on supporting other small businesses.
"The candles are made here in Wethersfield. A lot of the products are made here in Connecticut and then we do try to be a fun store, and a lot of the businesses here in Old Wethersfield are each unique in their own way, and that's pretty much what we highlight, is the nostalgia, the local businesses," continued Franklin.
If you're getting in the Halloween spirit, the store is sprinkled with holiday items.
"A lot of the candles are seasonal for the most part. The products stay the same. The only change is going to be for the Fall and for Christmas. We're going to get a lot of that holiday stuff in and for the Fall, we have the apple cider donuts from Rogers Orchards and apple cider, and that sort of thing," Franklin says.
Another popular item Franklin carries are cocoa bombs, which are also made by a woman in town.
"My favorite thing is probably the ice cream. The ice cream is made at Grass Roots in Granby and every couple of weeks, I pick up new flavors and that's definitely brought a lot of customers in here," added Franklin.
She whips up a butterbeer float, something she says kids and Harry Potter fans go crazy for, and something you can grab and go before you go enjoy the scarecrows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.