WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - It's the holiday season and many people are looking forward to safely gathering with loved ones this year.
“When the pandemic hit, we saw a gap in the market of people being able to celebrate, right? People weren’t gathering, joy was really hard to find, and so we started doing these over the top balloon art displays, and we started doing them for kids' birthdays, where we could drop off a contactless balloon art display and people could celebrate, and find joy at home when joy was really hard to find," Ashley Codipo of the Pink Flamingo Party Company explained.
Ashley is originally from West Hartford and started the business.
“I started my company in 2018 in New York City out of my apartment. I was trying to plan a Pinterest-worthy party for my friends and I just had a hard time finding a curated selection of party supplies and the Pink Flamingo Party Co. was born," Codipo said.
So Codipo is curating those supplies for you. Everything from napkins, plates, cups, and cake toppers to those over the top balloon displays.
“We are an end-to-end solution for parties, so we help design, we help you with your theme, we pick custom colors with you, and then we go to your house, we deliver it, and install it. It’s super easy and super fun," says Codipo.
Codipo, along with her sister, Ola, and the rest of their family, help with the Pink Flamingo Party Co. and they're preparing for a busy holiday season.
“We’re gearing up for an over the top New Year’s Eve. We are already booking, we’re going to have pop drops, balloon drops from the ceiling, 2022 headbands, fringe, décor. We are so psyched for New Year’s Eve. We’re also super ready for the holidays here in the store. Everything from small gifts to crafts to stationary, I mean you can find it here, so we’re really excited for the holiday season and we’re glad we opened up in time to be able to celebrate with everyone," continued Codipo.
They haven't announced the grand opening date for their store in West Hartford just yet, but Codipo says they're excited to be back in their hometown.
“Something that’s so important to us is that we are keeping money in our local communities and that’s really important, so a lot of our vendors are small, women-owned businesses here in the U.S. here locally," added Codipo.
All of the latex balloons are biodegradable and the Mylar balloons are recycled, so you can celebrate the Pink Flamingo Party Co. way and feel good about it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.