BOZRAH, CT (WFSB) -- Connecticut is filled with history, so folks looking for antiques probably don't need to look far.
House projects have been pretty popular since the start of the pandemic, which is good news for Beth Coletti, who owns of Primitive Crow in Bozrah.
“Things are great right now. Yes, everybody's coming out and shopping,” she said.
Coletti opened Primitive Crow five years ago. It’s an antique shop filled with a lot of treasures.
"We actually make our own candles, they're called Farmhouse Familiars. They've been a big hit since COVID. We sell Autentico chalk paint and that was a huge hit during COVID because everyone was fixing up their homes. We have a new tea room, Victoria Grace Tea Room, and then I have simile Sullivan primitive pieces and the old pineapple all in one shop,” Coletti said.
She actually started selling things out of her car years ago when one of her friends convinced her to open a store.
She was in Woodstock for a few years before moving to her location now in Bozrah.
"When I was a kid, my mother would drag me to yard sales, so I think that's where it all started,” she said.
Now it’s all for her customers. She goes searching for the perfect pieces to add to her collection, whether it be at an auction or estate sale.
“Every antique always has a story. So, a lot of the antiques in here are from the 1800s and there's always something very interesting about them. Either the square nails or the dovetail or just the patina that's on them,” she described.
Aside from shopping for furniture or candles, she also holds workshops where everyone is 6 feet apart, capacity is limited, and masks are required.
"We have classes, we do a lot of sip n paints, we do art classes, oil classes,” Coletti said.
She also holds paranormal events where money goes to charity.
Right now, she said one of the most popular things in her store is still the chalk paint, and her favorite thing isn’t one of the antiques, it’s the new tea room filled with Victorian tea cups and twinkling lights, named for her granddaughter.
