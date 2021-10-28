EAST HAMPTON, CT (WFSB) – As Channel 3 heads to East Hampton for Thursday’s edition of 20 Towns in 20 Days, Small Business Spotlight is featuring Pumpkintown USA.
Pumpkintown USA is a real seasonal staple for so many people across the state.
“Pumpkintown, you know, we just shine this time of year and it's just great family fun, especially this type of situation we're in with COVID and everything. People are coming down. It's outside. They feel safe. They take the ride through the Pumpkintown forest in their own vehicles, and people are just having a great time,” said Dan Peszynski, whose parents started the business.
Now it’s in its second generation.
There’s so much more than the village and Pumpkintown forest, like the harvest store, and Paul and Sandy’s too, celebrating 50 years in business.
“Then we lead right into our Christmas season, which we do poinsettias. We have a full Christmas shop here. Of course, Christmas trees. Then we lead into the spring with the garden center. The hardware, and then into the summer, we also do a produce stand. Our mulch and stone yard. So, it’s four full seasons here at Paul’s and Sandy’s,” Peszynski said.
At Pumpkintown USA, people can stop for anything from pet supplies, bird feed, and of course, seasonal goodies, like cider donuts and mums.
Peszynski said it’s such a draw for families from all over, especially this time of year.
“Absolutely. You know, we've had people tell us that they've been traveling, and they'll say 'oh, where are you from?' 'East Hampton,' 'oh, that's where Pumpkintown is.' And we have people coming from other states down here and just the memories that they build over the years, it's such a draw,” Peszynski said.
It’s the East Hampton community that has kept them going for 50 years.
“You know, with COVID, we've had to adapt like most businesses have to the situation. Support from the community, we couldn't ask for anything more. The community supported us and it was just great,” Peszynski said.
At the end of the day, it’s about family, 50 years later.
“We lost our mom to breast cancer a few years back. So since then, we started a foundation. And with October being Breast Cancer Awareness month, the proceeds of the admission that they go into Pumpkintown, a portion of that goes to my mother's foundation,” Peszynski added.
To date, they've raised more than $500,000, which goes to local hospitals.
A pretty good reason to check out a not-so-spooky attraction before it's too late.
