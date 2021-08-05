SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) - An old state line potato chip truck has been transformed into a gorgeous mobile bar.
"It's kind of a royal twist on that, which is the crown as well, but it's actually a character from a book that I read when I was younger and I just loved the name. I thought, 'I'm going to have a pet called Queenie or something', and that never happened, so it ended up being the truck," Carly Kyd of Queenie's Cocktail Bar tells us.
Carly is originally from Essex, England.
She and her family moved to Connecticut about fifteen years ago and she decided to open Queenie's in the Summer of 2018.
"I get to work with my husband, which is lovely, because you know that's always nice. I love designing the drinks and I also like being at the event, witnessing a wedding or people meeting a baby at a baptism, just those connections in a family as well, because I'm missing mine right now especially, so that's lovely to see that," continued Kyd.
And Kyd designs really fun drinks with creative names, like Don't Eat Yellow Snow, a pineapple drink she created for a Christmas in July party recently, or the Don't Make Me Mute You margarita for a teachers' party.
"We do any kind of events. We've done block parties, we've done first birthday parties, we've done new babies, new homes, graduations, all sorts, any big birthdays, any kind of celebration," stated Kyd.
That, of course, includes weddings.
"I work with the clients. We usually serve three signature cocktails and then beer and wine, and we just work with the clients to see what their favorite drink. Normally, people have a favorite drink when they go out and we like to incorporate that into the menu," said Kyd.
But she says mocktails, or alcohol-free drinks, are very popular menu items, especially for graduation parties, and she's partnered with other local small businesses to provide charcuterie boards and food as well.
"It's a huge distraction. It's a lot of work. It really is a lot of work, but it's fun and I really like doing it. I love working with the public, I love the collaborations we've made with other businesses, particularly the women-owned businesses in town and further, so yeah, it's been really good," Kyd added.
Kyd says Queenie's has helped since she's felt so homesick during the pandemic.
She's really created her own community and family everywhere she goes.
