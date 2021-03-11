WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - What's old is cool again.
This could take you back a few decades.
Roller Magic in Waterbury has new owners, but the basics will be the same, roller skating.
When was the last time you laced up a pair of skates?
For two people, up until recently, it had been a while.
"We came here as kids. And we heard it was going up for sale, we were like, we love that place, let's go see it," Jason Arcuri, co-owner of Roller Magic tells us.
The pair came to Roller Magic and ended up buying it, only taking over within the last couple of weeks.
They've already started making a few changes, upgrading the food court and looking into implementing a skate shop, but the basics will remain.
"We don't want to change the family essence of it and this is what it's known for, being a family friendly place," says Arcuri.
And they're off and rolling to a pretty good start.
They kept the entire existing staff on, they're getting some good feedback from regulars who have been supporters of Roller Magic for years, and they're already seeing great attendance on weekends.
"Luckily, on one end, the state is allowing us to be fifty percent capacity and since this place is so big, we are allowed by fire code to have up to 1,200 people here, so by the new law, we're only allowed to have up to 600, which is honestly enough. At that point, it is tight. We have all our floor guards. We have people that sweep the floor to watch and make sure everybody's following the rules and also being safe. They're all consistently telling people if they're taking their masks off, they need to put it back on," continued Arcuri.
While Roller Magic is only open limited hours due to the pandemic, you can still roller blade or skate, play video games, or grab food.
They're hosting birthday parties, just like they did when Jason Arcuri and his business partner, Matt Como, were kids.
A nod to nostalgia with a wave to the future, all under neon lights.
"I think when people see updates being done they naturally care for their area more and we're hoping that we're going to be more involved in the community," added Arcuri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.