CANTON, CT (WFSB) – Many small businesses across Connecticut continue to thrive through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some of them, like Dyed by Pey in Canton, are very unique.
“I moved home to Connecticut from NYC, didn’t really know I was moving home,” said Peyton Jackson, Dyed by Pey. “But I was very bored on the weekends, and just decided to do something crafty."
Jackson said she turned a creative outlet during the pandemic into a side hustle.
“So, tie dye just was very popular at the time,” Jackson explained. “So, the biggest thing is everybody was also working from home, everybody’s wearing loungewear, everybody’s wearing matching sets, and I was like ‘oh I need one.’ And I was going to go buy one and they were all very expensive and there was also a very big wait time, not everything was in stock. I was like ‘I’m pretty crafty, I’m going to make a matching set.’”
She makes lounge wear for adults, custom pieces for kids and even bandanas for pets.
She said she’s also helping other small businesses with their gear.
“I’ve worked with a bunch of different [businesses],” Jackson said. “So, Ski Sundown for example. I have a bunch of stuff in their gift shop that I’ve dyed for them.”
A lot of it she said was trial and error, and then figuring out what people really liked.
“A lot of other small businesses open their doors to me and they’re like, ‘oh we’re going to do a little vendor event’ or ‘we’re going to be doing some pop-ups,’ and they have welcomed me in and that’s always so fun because people always come to me and they’re like, ‘wow I follow you on Instagram. It’s so cool to see everything in person.’”
Jackson said she's also really particular about the garments she dyes.
She sews elastic into the bottom of the sweatpants to turn them into true joggers. The forest green is one of her most popular colors, and so is mocha.
She also offers a more creative option.
“I had no idea I was going to be doing birthday parties, but it’s so fun,” Jackson said. “Kids are always so creative and so many of them, I’m like, ‘wow I need to hire you.’ Like, they’re so good at it.”
Jackson said her day job at an advertising agency is now work from home permanently, so Dyed by Pey is providing some balance, and fun.
For more information about her business, head to her website here.
