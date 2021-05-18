SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The pandemic forced a lot of people to change career paths, but for Erin Infantino, it's just pushed her in the right direction.
"I'm actually relocating just right down the road, still in Southington, to a new space July 1. I rebranded so the whole website is brand new, so this logo is even different than you have filmed here, but the mission, the vision, and purpose, everything remains the same, and it's to serve women. It's to help them step into their greatest sense of power, female empowerment, but it's also to help them to feel confident and lovely in who they are," Infantino tells us.
Back in 2009, Infantino started Simply Gorgeous by Erin first as just something small in her home, but it quickly grew.
"I opened up a full service salon at that time. Microblading, had gotten certified in that five years ago and licensed, and we just kept adding services, but bridal has always been the bread and butter, and then microblading has actually become equally as busy," explained Infantino.
Infantino went back to the basics with what she's been doing since day one, bridal.
Services include makeup and hair, even though she recently closed the full hair salon at Simply Gorgeous.
She also offers lash extension, lash tints and lifts, brow shaping, and microblading, which she says is a huge draw for both women and men.
"Especially when it's someone when perhaps they've gone through chemo and their brows never came back, or I have some clients that have alopecia and they've lost their brows, and it's just not coming back," continued Infantino.
But now, Infantino's adding holistic life coaching to her list of services.
"I'm helping women with life transitions and, most importantly, career transitions, because I think a lot of women have discovered, over the last year especially, being a small business owner is not any more risky than being in a corporation, so you may as well do something. There's going to be an element of risk no matter what, because nothing is for certain, as we've learned the last six months, so you may as well be doing something that you feel a calling towards, that you feel fulfilled in," says Infantino.
Which is exactly what Erin Infantino is doing herself, growing and adapting her own business model to give clients confidence and giving her employees joy.
"I loved the connection with women and that's really what carries me through well over a decade later," added Infantino.
More information on Simply Gorgeous by Erin can be found here.
