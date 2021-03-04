SOMERS, CT (WFSB) - While we all might be holding off on gatherings, people are still finding reasons to celebrate, which is good news for Fred Romano of Somersvillage Gifts and Gourmet Baskets.
"The store has a lot of eclectic things, things that come and go. We do a lot with memory lamps and memory items, the gift baskets. A lot of them are used for sympathy gifts. We also do, like I said, birthday gifts, baby gifts, anything that anybody wants, but we ship and deliver and items whatsoever," Romano tells us.
The store is filled with unique items, things for St. Patrick's Day, Easter, and even handmade Bernie Sanders mittens.
"People really liked them. We put them on Facebook. My daughter decided to dress me up as Bernie Sanders with my arms like this and we sent that out on Facebook, and believe it or not, people came in to see them and to buy them," explained Romano.
Romano opened the store fifteen years ago after he retired from his first career in sales and he says he got an early start making gift baskets as a teen, working at a grocery store in Enfield.
Now, his wife and family help him and they have no intention of closing the doors.
"Just taking one day at a time. We're both healthy. I always say we're in deep, meaning that we're rich in jelly and all the goodies that are in here, cards and gifts and anything else, so it's very difficult to just leave a business, especially a business that you like," says Romano.
But it's been difficult since the pandemic.
The store was closed for three and a half months and they suffered another set back immediately upon reopening.
The ceiling collapsed from an upstairs water leak.
Thankfully, they've had loyal customers who've helped keep the business afloat.
"This past year, at Christmas time, we were surprised. We had our busiest day ever on Small Business Saturday in the fifteen years that we were here and we had to keep people out of the store, because we can only have six people in the store at a time. My wife was the policeman outside and everyone was very nice and waited, and people were just very good to us," added Romano.
He says they're hopeful for more good seasons, thanks to people who support their small business.
