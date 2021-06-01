EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- The pandemic has taken a big toll on small businesses.
In this week’s Small Business Spotlight, Channel 3 heads to East Windsor to check out Soto Optical, where Rebecca Soto is finally seeing 20-20 after her first year in business.
“You always say, the first year is going to be the hardest, and it was definitely the hardest. But I survived,” she said.
She opened the doors to her eyewear shop, Soto Optical in January of 2020.
Then, she immediately had to close the doors from March until August because of the pandemic.
“It was still very slow. I just think people didn't want to come out, I know I didn't go out, and now it's starting to, this year, it's starting to pick up a little bit,” Soto said.
She added that what got her through were safety glasses.
“My mom's a nurse, and as soon as the CDC was like, ‘you should wear safety glasses,’ it was on order for her,” she explained.
Soto took the safety glasses and goggles and gave first responders a more streamlined way to wear prescriptions.
Now, people are heading into the optical store for their eyewear needs, including regular glasses and sunglasses people can afford.
"I have a Macy's Marshals’ concept where everything I buy is overstock so I offer it at 50 percent off. So just like you can purchase a shirt at Macy’s for $80 and then find the same thing at Marshals for $40, same concept. So, I pass that discount on to the consumer,” Soto said.
More importantly, she said she wants the experience to be positive for customers.
“It's no pressure. I really want them to come in and say ‘I love these glasses’ and I want them to leave saying ‘I love these glasses.’ We sit, even if we have to go through every drawer, we will find the perfect pair of glasses that fit you, that you love, and that works for your prescription,” Soto said.
With the support of her family, who helped get her business off the ground, and her community in East Windsor and the surrounding area, Soto said the only place to go from here is up.
