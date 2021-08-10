ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Channel 3 continues to highlight small businesses every week as part of its Small Business Spotlight segments.
Some businesses in the state are so unique, and you might not even realize that they’re in your backyard.
Marisa Soto has completely glammed up slumber parties and taken all the work out of planning with her business, Soto Slumbers.
“I just try to make it as easy as possible. It's been so stressful for everyone for almost the last what, two years now, going through everything, and this has just brought so much, I think light, to an awful situation,” Soto said.
She and her husband and her mother officially started Soto Slumbers in January, and business took off quickly.
"It's funny, you say that because we didn't expect it to be as big as it was, so we had been busy every single weekend with slumber parties and my kids never had a chance to have one. So May was their birthday and I blocked off the weekend of their birthday so they could finally have a slumber party, but they had to wait like a good four months so they were upset but now they're good,” Soto explained.
As a mom of three, she understands how precious time is, so part of her job at Soto Slumbers is setting everything up.
“We have our slumber parties for kids are all like mini teepees, so they're smaller than this with mattresses all the linen the bedding, fun pillows, tent lights that they keep on all night, and then they have lap tables that have activities on them and popcorn and cotton candy,” she described.
And that's not all. She does kids' play dates and picnics.
“I have kids picnic tables that are foldable and I bring out the tents, so I have tents that I use for sleepovers and tents that I use for outdoor, and instead of having a mattress in there, we put some cool rugs in there some pillows in there some activities and then they have their picnic tables, I set them up with cool different plates and stuff so they have a lunch with their friends or dinner whatever, and then they get to play in their tents with all their stuff. It's basically the same thing but total kids’ version,” Soto said.
Everything is about convenience for her customers, mostly other moms who are getting their kids ready for back to school.
“We have a bunch of back-to-school parties set up for August that we're doing with kids, and we've already been booking into October, we're having Halloween-themed stuff,” she said.
Some of the themes she’s put together include mermaid pool parties, spa days, movie nights, and even parties for adults.
“The whole thing that I love about the glam picnics and why it's so appealing just to me personally is I’ve gone away from the whole you need 500 people every time you have an event, and whatever. So, to me I’m like no, you need the closest people to you, and intimate events, they're so much more personal, you get to just be with your friends and your family just in a space where it's more comfortable. You're just hanging out really with glam all over the place,” she said.
It makes perfect sense that their moto is 'They Do All the Planning, You Do All the Partying.'
