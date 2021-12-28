WASHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Many family holiday traditions involve candy and how sweet it is, especially at Sweeets in New Preston.
“People really embrace candy. I think it’s that feel good thing that they have in their lives, that they go buy a chocolate bar," Dana Schulman, owner of Sweeets, says.
Dana opened the candy shop about thirteen years ago on a whim.
The pandemic proved difficult, having to close for a few months.
She permanently closed a second location in New York, donating all of the Easter candy to local hospitals, and now she’s dealing with supply issues.
“We have some retro candies here and then we brought in more boutique chocolates, because retro candies have been very difficult to get right now. We have some vendors that we’re not going to be able to get until next year and every week, we’re ordering candy and we get about half the order in, so it’s making it kind of difficult, so that’s why we’re bringing in more of our boutique chocolates," explained Schulman.
But despite that, she says this is a destination.
“We see cars come up and like ten kids jump out the car, they come in here, they jump back in the car, and the car leaves, so it’s really a destination for young people and adults," Schulman noted.
All the candy and all the color might catch your eye before you even walk into the store.
“I had the dog, which was wrapped in sort of fake ivy and we used to put it out in front of our door in the Summer time and it’s lifting its leg, and people loved it. It was kind of falling apart, so thought, got to put that in the candy store, so i must have bought, i think about 50 lbs. Of gummy worms went into it and about 15-hundred pins. It took four full days of labor to make it," said Schulman.
Yes, it’s a dog made entirely out of sour gummies and she makes her holiday window décor as well, but people really come for the candy they can eat.
Schulman says her best selling candy is almond brittle.
“Well, my favorite right now are the milk chocolate mint meltaways and it’s a little square chocolate, and it’s got inside a chocolate that has a mint flavor to it and then it’s dipped again in another chocolate," Schulman added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.