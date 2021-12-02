MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – This week, Small Business Spotlight is featuring an all local, small business – Sweet Pepper in the Manchester mall on Main Street.
“I love finding unique products, finding local products. It’s fun to know the story behind people’s things and I think that’s been one of the things that’s been most exciting is that I’ve been able to learn lots of backstories, I’ve been able to see the creativity that’s right here in our area, right here in CT, it’s amazing the things that people do and the talents folks have,” said Amanda Anderson.
She said she wanted to provide a place for others to shine.
“There’s lots of small businesses in here, lots of folks that are just following their dream and using their creativity, and really, a location like this has allowed for folks that may not be able to have their own big store to have a place to showcase what they do,” Anderson said.
The store is manageable, and you can take your time looking around at all the unique pieces Anderson curates.
“That’s one of the beauties, is we get new products as folks continue creating and obviously with the seasons, we turn over some new things. The idea is when you walk through here, you’ll never see the same thing twice, or you’ll find something that you missed the last time,” Anderson said.
Like an ornament made out of your favorite book, or cozy knit hats, or crocheted boot covers.
Or even a recycled slate roof tile, upcycled into a serving tray.
“That’s been the greatest feedback I’ve gotten, is there’s not a nice gifting shop in this area, this immediate area downtown in Manchester, so it’s even a little further out, so this has really provided folks with a quick, easy place to stop that they can get a nice gift, a nice card, something simple, and they support their small businesses at the same time,” Anderson said.
She only opened Sweet Pepper at the end of September, but said business is good.
“It’s been excellent. I can’t complain. Things have worked really well, and we’ve got a lot of folks in here, a lot of folks come in and say I never knew this existed, or this is such a great place, I love to see the talents. I think that’s been most fun is when people come looking around, I like to engage them in conversation about what’s going on here, about what people’s back stories are,” Anderson said.
