SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) – Valentine’s Day may have been Monday, but there may be an excuse to go ahead and get some more sweet treats at Taste by Spellbound in South Windsor.
It’s the focus of Channel 3’s Small Business Spotlight.
“I have been a longtime fan of Taste by Spellbound,” said Adrienne Miceli, Taste by Spellbound. “The adorableness of everything here and the fact that it’s 100 percent made from scratch. Even just as a patron, I totally loved [it].”
Miceli went from patron to manager and one of the bakers when she was looking for a career change.
“I studied chemical engineering,” She said. “But baking has been my therapy and passion for years, and now I’m blessed to make it a career.”
There are three locations: West Hartford, Avon, where the kitchen is, and now the newest location in South Windsor.
“We’ve been really embraced by the community,” Miceli said. “Even from day one this September when we opened this location, we had a line out the door, and on Saturdays and holidays the whole community really turns out. Even though we’re new and still gaining our roots, it’s so good to see.”
It’s no secret as to why customers made a stop part of their routine.
“We are known for our cupcakes, macarons and bars,” Miceli said.
They’re all made from scratch.
“We do a bunch of custom cakes, as well as cupcakes and macarons,” Miceli said. “Our cakes are like extra tall and really, really beautiful. We have a team of highly skilled cake decorators and they can make just about any theme come to life. We work with only buttercream, so every single piece of that cake is delicious inside and out.”
There’s a crème brûlée cake and custom cakes, such as one shaped like a taco cake.
For Miceli, however, cupcakes are her favorite.
“I know that sounds so basic because we make them every single day, but it’s how I start my day every day,” She said. “It’s the most collaborative part of the baking day because the whole team, one little group will be making the batters while somebody else is scooping it, while somebody else is baking it while somebody else is frosting. And we have this beautiful little assembly line, and then we turn out a handful of a cute little assortment of cupcakes every single day, and that collaboration with the excitement and newness of it, it never gets old.”
She said it never gets old because she really loves working at Taste by Spellbound.
“Working here is honestly a dream come true,” she said. “I wanted to be a baker for years and years, and having the opportunity to be inspired every day by these fresh ingredients is, it’s truly a joy.”
