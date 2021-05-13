WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - The Vargas family took a swing six years ago and created Tater Baseball.
"For most of the beginning phases of our company, we were in the backyard testing product, quickly shifted into doing things in our garage, and from there, we came here. It happened pretty quickly," Jeremiah Vargas of Tater Baseball tells us.
Jeremiah, his brother, Freddie, and their father work and live in Waterbury, and baseball is in their blood.
"It was always embedded into us since we were kids. I played my whole life starting at three, played up to college, and it's just something that we've always enjoyed, spend a lot of time doing, so when the thought process of making baseball bats, training bats, and creating a brand, it was a no brainer for us," Vargas explained.
Now, they're into gloves and apparel, but it all started with the bats.
"We take a lot of time with what we do and the quality is next level. I mean, in terms of one bat, we start off with a MLB grade piece of wood, but also the engineering aspect behind the design of the bat, which is extremely important to the function and the durability of that bat, so we really want to make sure that bat will last, but also have good performance and that's pretty much one of the main things is ensuring that no matter what, we're using MLB-grade stuff for our products," continued Vargas.
They start with billets and then shave them down, and shape them into the bat.
Then, sand by hand.
"What we do is we actually spray each bat with a high end gun and we have our own paint booth," says Vargas.
Each bat takes two to three weeks to complete.
They made six thousand bats last year and the goal is to make between eight thousand and eighty-five hundred this year.
"We don't want to grow too fast, and I say that to everyone that comes in, especially the pro players. We don't want to be the biggest bat company, but we want to be the best," stated Vargas.
That mentality stems from the name of the company, tater, an old baseball term, Freddie Vargas explains.
"The ball, when it would make impact with the bat, would lose its shape and look like a potato, so when you hit the ball really hard, you called it a tater. We wanted to own that feeling of hitting a home run, so whenever you're using a Tater product, you feel good about it," said Vargas.
With eight MLB players on their roster and eighty-five minor leaguers as well, they hope to keep that feeling of hitting a home run professionally with their family's company.
"Anyone from the major leagues to the little league is using the same bat, the same product, and we never deviate quality for anyone," added Vargas.
The Vargas family says baseball has always been a healthy outlet for them and they're proud to be serving their community, and the sport they love so much.
