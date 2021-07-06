EAST HAMPTON, CT (WFSB) -- Channel 3’s Small Business Spotlight continues to feature businesses that you might not even realize are in your backyard.
Walking into The Black Walnut in East Hampton, you can smell all the fresh bread, even when the ovens aren't fired up.
Christian Michalowski opened the shop a few years ago, which he says brings back a sense of tradition.
"When I grew up, the Sunday bakery was a big part of my life. My dad would take me to the bakery, Vienna Bakery in Meriden, and we'd go every Sunday. The kids, my brothers and sisters, my siblings, we'd go with my dad, he'd take us there, we'd pick out a bunch of treats and we'd go home, we'd just have breakfast for like two, three hours. I remember that being very special,” Michalowski shared.
Now he's providing his customers with breads and sweet treats for their weekends.
“I do four bakes a week and I do 100 loaves of bread every bake. So, I do one Friday morning, Friday afternoon, one Saturday and one Sunday. All the bread is made by hand, there's a 14-hour fermentation, there's no added dyes, colors, preserves, anything. I try to use local, fresh ingredients,” Michalowski said.
Just like the coffee from across the street at Eco Coffee House.
“I make the bread for her; she does the avocado toast. I make the bread for her for that. And when I do like coffee bread, she supplies the bread, and I also do a lot of beer bread, she supplies the beer for me, so it's a nice give and take. And she has excellent coffee, that helps keep me awake during the wee hours of the morning,” Michalowski said.
Michalowski says even though he's only open three days a week, his bread is usually always reserved ahead of time.
Maybe even more remarkable, he doesn't use any recipes.
“It's more of an art form actually, I have to say, it's more creative and I don't have any recipes, they're all in my head. So I just basically go by feel and look, I don't measure anything,” he explained.
He added that his is an escape for him, a way to actually relax. Also, it’s a way for him to give something to people, even if it's just a memory of a Sunday spent with family.
“A simpler time remembered because I remember all those special times growing up and I wanted to capture that and let other people have that same experience,” Michalowski said.
On Thursday, find out more about Eco Coffee House across the street from The Black Walnut in East Hampton, in the next Small Business Spotlight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.