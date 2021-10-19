OLD LYME, CT (WFSB) – On Tuesday, 20 Towns headed to Old Lyme where Channel 3 checked out The Chocolate Shell, a sweet spot any time of the year.
If you don't think of the shoreline during the fall season in Connecticut, Barbara Crowley wants you to reconsider.
Her chocolate shop in Old Lyme has been a staple for decades.
"The shop has been here for 41 years, I have owned it for 11,” Crowley said.
Not too much has changed for the Chocolate Shell.
“The original lady named it, but the one I purchased it from, when you walked inside, it was all brown, so it was like the chocolate shell. Because you're in the community of the oceans. So, the name has just stuck. I've never wanted to change the name, but I definitely changed the colors,” Crowley explained.
She also moved right next door a few years ago to add some space, but people come from all over the state to get chocolate, especially this time of year.
"I decorate for every holiday. Every holiday. And I don't decorate until the first. And the candy for that season doesn't go out until the first. So, people are very used to that,” she said.
Halloween through June 1 is busy season for Crowley.
Even during her slower summer months, she gets kids who stop by for treats, and she ships chocolates everywhere.
"That map, it's funny, a little boy asked me once, ‘you have that many chocolate shells,’ I said ‘no, no, that's just where the candy has gone to.’ But we have shipped practically, if we haven't shipped somewhere, it's been purchased and brought there by the people,” she said.
She carries standards all year, and then she brings in specialty candies and chocolates seasonally.
She also offers dairy free, nut free, sugar free and vegan chocolates as well.
"One of my most popular sellers is an item we are now calling ‘mummy eyes.’ It is a marshmallow center, I love describing it, a marshmallow center with a thick, ooey, gooey layer of caramel on top then they engulf the whole thing in dark chocolate, white chocolate, and then coconut,” Crowley said.
Crowley says everything in the chocolate shell is high-quality, which is why her customers, like one woman who winters in Florida, keep coming back.
"She came in one day and she said over the winter I have to be honest with you I ordered nonpareils from so many places and I have to have yours, she said yours are the best,” Crowley said.
It’s all beautifully gift wrapped, and who doesn't love chocolate?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.