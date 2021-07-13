MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- So many businesses have had to adjust and adapt to operating during the pandemic, including the Firestone in Manchester.
The Firestone is a sister studio to the Claypen in West Hartford.
"Manchester is just the perfect spot. It's an artist's dream, everything from the top to the bottom of this screams art. The benches, the planters, the walls and murals, so we found this location, it's 5,000 sq. ft. It could house a cafe, an art studio, as well as a wheel throwing studio. And it came to be,” said Danielle Kearns, manager of The Firestone.
The studio opened in November of 2019, just months before the world shut down due to COVID.
"The cafe was only open for six weeks, so I don't think people even got the opportunity to try our food as we were forced to shut down. Wheel throwing classes were only just in those beginning stages as we got shut down, so it was a challenging time. We worked, we adapted as best we could. But it was really awesome to come back and have a resurgence of business, customers who were like I always wanted to come and visit you guys but then you had to close,” Kearns said.
She went on to say that they do have regulars, as people like to come in and grab something from the café.
“Everything we make is on site, we make our bread fresh daily, our syrups, we source locally as often as possible. From our beans to our tea leaves to any of our ingredients, we try and also create things seasonally, so right now we have a lot of things with strawberries and blueberries, it's summer we want people to enjoy our fresh squeezed lemonade, and so everything we do is based off the season and local as possible,” Kearns said.
The main draw is to create.
They offer pottery, canvas, and wood sign painting, which Kearns says are perfect options for anyone of any age, at any artistic level.
Then they have instructor-led classes.
“Glass fusing, often times, people think it's glass blowing or mosaics. It's not quite either of those things. So, glass fusing is using different elements of glass from pebbles to scrap glass. They're all just different entities of glass, and we teach you how to break and shape those to create an image,” Kearns said.
They have the kilns for the glass fusing and of course, pottery.
There's so much to do, and they have plans to fill this massive space at some point.
For now, though, they're just happy to welcome people back inside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.