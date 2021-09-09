NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- As everyone settles back into a more normal schedule this fall, meal prepping can become a hassle.
However, one woman is trying to take the stress out of dinner with prepared meals, delivered right to your door.
"I kind of thought of the struggles I had on a daily basis being a busy working mom, thinking there's got be a lot of other people out there like me, so I just thought that it'd be a nice solution for that type of person, and it seems to have really taken off, people really, really like the convenience of it,” said Marissa Vaspasiano, who started The Mason Jar Exchange.
It started out as prepared meals, and now it’s a food truck.
“We do oven ready meals, griller packs, kid’s meals, soups, salads... And with the truck, we do more of like gourmet sandwiches, we do salads, so I guess you could say we put a little bit of a healthier spin on your average food truck,” she said.
Soups like lemon chicken orzo, and lots of salad options, like a cobb or Caesar, roasted beet, or build your own.
Chicken marsala, penne a la vodka, kabobs, kid-friendly options like chicken tenders and mac and cheese are just some of the offerings.
As kids head back to school, Vaspasiano says orders are increasing.
"Moms love it. When I put the kids meals on they were very excited about it,” she said. “They're kid approved."
It’s also customer approved.
“You'll typically see our soups, our salads, some of we can do, like buddha bowls, and different type meals we can do in jars. And with that, we try to keep things as eco-friendly as possible. So, with the mason jars at the time of delivery, we exchange the dirty jars, we sanitize them properly, and then use them again for future packaging, which people love,” she explained.
She's cooking in a shared kitchen in North Haven, and then delivering in the food truck, which she also takes to events, like corporate lunches and breweries.
She says she always wanted to grow her business but she never really thought she'd be growing like this, and is already looking to hire someone to join her team.
“It takes me a minute to take a step back and take it all in because of the growth it's been great, but it definitely wasn't unexpected, but people seem to be loving it and I’m very happy doing it and we just take it day by day."
