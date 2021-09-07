ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- The milkman is making a comeback.
A nostalgic concept created in 2019 has been a popular subscription service since the start of the pandemic.
"In January, we had like 20 customers, and by the end of the year we had about 400 customers going into 2020, and then the pandemic hit and from March 2020 to May 2020, we went from that 400 customers to 3,000 customers in about 8 weeks,” said Seth Bahler, one member of the generations of farmers at Oakridge Dairy in Ellington.
He came up with the idea for the Modern Milkman, but it's not just a milk delivery.
"So we have eggs, butter, yogurt, cheese, we work with several bakeries to get bagels and breads and fresh buns and all sorts of different things we can deliver, so yeah, exactly like a farmers market on wheels,” he said.
When describing the concept, he said to think shopping for all the fresh products around the perimeter of the grocery store, including farm-fresh milk.
"We milk about 3,000 cows and produce about 25,000 gallons of milk a day,” he explained.
A lot of that milk goes to Guida's Dairy in New Britain, but Oakridge created some fun flavors for the modern milkman, like chocolate, strawberry, chocolate peanut butter, and coffee milk.
"Milk has nine essential nutrients. So, all milk is good,” he said.
He went on to say that they wanted to create their own brand for Oakridge, and modern milkman was the perfect way to get it to customers.
"We have a brown cow, a black cow truck, an ambulance painted like a cow, we've been creative in our vehicles, so a lot of them look like cows and it definitely catches people's eyes,” he said.
When the truck pulls up the driveway, the milk crates are in the back, and a milkman hops out to put your delivery right in the icebox on your porch.
Then gives a quick a wave from the truck as he heads off for another delivery.
