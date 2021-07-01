COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- The pandemic had an effect on almost all small businesses across the state.
On Merchant's Row in Colchester, there’s a store filled with fashions and furnishings, both new and old, called Thread and Nail.
"You know, during winter one time, I was going sledding and I just needed a turtleneck for my children, and I didn't want to go out of town,” explained Tenisha Maloney. “There are times when you needed a pot to cook a lobster, you know, just really strange, small, everyday livable things that we had to kind of create something local that people could just come and find first before going out of town."
Maloney opened the shop about four years ago because she said she didn’t want to have to drive to find odds and ends.
Now, she’s hoping people in town will turn to her as a one-stop-shop.
“So, we have some great wholesalers, but we really have a lot of great community vendors. We have some local artisans that created things for us. We create a lot of masks in house ourselves. We have someone that sews our masks. And just bringing in things from estate sales and always looking for the new and the best old vintage, so mixing nostalgia with modern, really,” she explained.
Everywhere your eye catches, you see lots of colorful clothes of all sizes, old lunchboxes, new coffee mugs, even artwork.
"If you need something, if you need a dress for a wedding, if you need a bathing suit for someone that's in town, we have new things too, so call us if you're ever looking for something before you head out of town,” she said.
Maloney wanted that mix of vintage and modern, which she said made for fun gift boxes they created during the pandemic to keep product moving.
“For a lot of small businesses, the word was pivot, right? I mean we really learned how to really multitask and find a new way to promote. We started a new thing, thread box, which was like a curated gift box that we did curbside or delivery. We did a lot of curbside. We did a mask drive. So, it was just looking at new ways without foot traffic to get the product out there,” Maloney said.
Now that things are opening back up, and she expects the town green to be busy with summer events, Maloney is hopeful more people will discover the store she calls a best kept secret in Colchester.
“We say nostalgia has its place, and it's place is at Thread and Nail, and we love, love, love when people walk through and you hear them just cackle or laugh or say ‘oh my gosh, my grandmother had that, my mother had that.’ I mean, that just warms our hearts. And that's what it's about, brightening someone's day, you know, we're called the fun store and we try to make you smile every time you come through with things you might have seen only toys and things from your past,” Maloney said.
