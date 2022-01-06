COS COB, CT (WFSB) – Three Bluebirds is bringing cheer to your chores.
Lynda and Lasse Baldauf own Three Bluebirds, right here in Connecticut.
“I grew up in Finland and you always used these dishcloths, they had no prints on them, they were just like seasonal colors and then rather than using paper towels for any kind of household cleaning things we used these, so I was very familiar with them, but the printing was a new thing,” Lasse said.
They print Swedish dishcloths with Lasse’s artwork.
“I always liked to draw so it was also natural to start thinking that why don’t I start making some designs, and then with this trying for them to start printing small batches here was also a nice combination with my artwork and then locally produced here in Connecticut,” Lasse said.
They wanted to make sure the material was just right, and the most sustainable.
“The original material was invented in 1949 in Sweden and since that time there have been some knock-off material which is really subpar. So, we were really clear we wanted to use the original material, and print locally in Connecticut,” Lynda said.
They say one of these Swedish dishcloths replaces up to 17 rolls of paper towels, and sponges.
You can use them with water or cleaning products.
They clean up in the dishwasher or washing machine, and last for up to nine months.
The Baldaufs say it’s a great feeling to see other people embrace a more sustainable, Scandinavian way of life.
“It’s a good feeling, it is. It’s been growing. And we’re just very grateful for the growth. Very supportive community, yeah, we’re just really grateful,” Lynda said.
They are even more grateful to be including their daughters in the family business.
“Nice growth and people liking them more and more, so the stores keep saying these are some of the best-selling items in their stores, so that’s always wonderful feedback,” Lasse said.
For more information on Three Bluebirds, click here.
You can also find Three Bluebirds on Facebook and Instagram.
