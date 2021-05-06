BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Steve Yopp is in his garage workshop, cutting the shape of a spoon.
He started Timbercraft Designs about five years ago after he and his wife bought their house in Bristol.
Now, he's making one-of-a-kind pieces for other people's homes.
"Cribbage boards was one of them that people really asked for. Soap dishes have seemed to gain popularity. I'm not sure if it's from COVID, people washing their hands a little more," Yopp tells us.
He also makes ornaments, bookmarks, and bottle opener, but it all started with cutting boards.
"I actually started as a chef when I moved up here. I'm from Long Island originally, came up here twelve years ago now. I was a chef in West Hartford. I've been obsessed with cutting boards my entire career. When I left that to go to my current job, I wanted to make one and as I was telling him, I was told I couldn't do it. My father challenged me and said that I couldn't do it, so that pushed my determination. I said I'm actually going to do it," continued Yopp.
And he did.
He's creating unique boards and other custom furniture pieces using trees native to Connecticut, like maple, cherry, walnut, and ash.
He keeps a lot of the natural colors, the reds, purples, and yellows, without using stains, creating art work for your kitchen.
"Yeah, fifty percent of people I would say pick it up and say, 'I would never cut on it', or they would like to hang it on the wall. I always tell everybody there's two sides to every board. Cut on one side, keep the other side for a show piece or presentation piece," stated Yopp.
A lot of his business is done at shows, where people can buy wedding or shower gifts, like a cutting board and spoon together, pieces he says, will last a lifetime.
"A lot of the stuff that I do right now. I have a great realtor I do closing gifts with. She's my biggest customer. I do up to twenty-five cutting boards for her a month. I've been reaching out to local boutiques to try and get some wholesale orders. I tend to customize the order for their boutique. It's less about my brand at that point and more about their stuff," said Yopp.
But he says at some point, he'd love to grow his brand even more.
"Unfortunately, this is not my full time job as of yet. I would love for it to get there at some point, but I come in here at nights and weekends, and also still try to have some time with my family," added Yopp.
